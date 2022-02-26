China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CYD opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

