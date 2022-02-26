Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
TSE SLF opened at C$67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.73. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.15 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$39.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.
About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
