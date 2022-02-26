Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.85.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

