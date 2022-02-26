Piper Sandler Weighs in on Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $9.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.90 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $248.25 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

