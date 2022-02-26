Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

