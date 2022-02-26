Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

SIEGY opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

