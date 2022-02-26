Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

WST opened at $386.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.