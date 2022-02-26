Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

