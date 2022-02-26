Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.50 ($188.07).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €87.05 ($98.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €86.35 ($98.13) and a 52-week high of €223.50 ($253.98).

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.