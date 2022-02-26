Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.50 ($188.07).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €87.05 ($98.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €86.35 ($98.13) and a 52-week high of €223.50 ($253.98).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.