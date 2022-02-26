Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
