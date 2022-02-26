Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.65.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
