Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

