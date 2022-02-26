Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

