Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SW stock opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.