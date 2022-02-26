HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$343.74 million and a PE ratio of -87.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
