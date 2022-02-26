HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$343.74 million and a PE ratio of -87.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.