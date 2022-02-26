Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Sell

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Friday. Lion has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
