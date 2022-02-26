Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.63.

TSE TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

