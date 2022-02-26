Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.20. Spire posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

