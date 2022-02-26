Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $42.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 8,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $890.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

