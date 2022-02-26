Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Down 8.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 14,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 843,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 566,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

