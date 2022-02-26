Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

