Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.30) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

O2D stock opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

