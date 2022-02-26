Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Increased by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

