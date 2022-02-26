Colfax Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $768,212. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

