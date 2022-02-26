Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

