Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.