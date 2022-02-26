GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGF opened at $45.15 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.