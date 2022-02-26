Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

