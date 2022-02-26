Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.