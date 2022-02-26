Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

