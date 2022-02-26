AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

