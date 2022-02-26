AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RCEL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.
About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
