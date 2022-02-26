Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,502.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workday by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

