NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.