Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.56) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

FRAS opened at GBX 638.50 ($8.68) on Wednesday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($11.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -125.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

