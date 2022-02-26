BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 630 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

