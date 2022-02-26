Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 260

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.73. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.