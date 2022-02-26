KeyCorp Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.77 and its 200-day moving average is $498.35. Pool has a one year low of $313.92 and a one year high of $582.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

