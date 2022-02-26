Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,340 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Antofagasta to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,447.50 ($19.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.