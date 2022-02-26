Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.67 on Thursday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

