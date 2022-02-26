Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

