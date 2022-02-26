Albireo Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of ALBO opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

