Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 22840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

