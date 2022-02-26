Contrasting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Microsoft alerts:

This table compares Microsoft and Adstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $168.09 billion 0.00 $61.27 billion $9.39 N/A Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Adstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 38.50% 45.73% 20.41% Adstar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and Adstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 1 31 1 3.00 Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $358.52, suggesting a potential upside of ?.

Summary

Microsoft beats Adstar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services of the company, which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and information technology professionals in all devices. The firm also offers operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, personal computers, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and intelligent devices and accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

About Adstar (Get Rating)

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.