Head to Head Analysis: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

BM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.85%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.15 $26.59 million $3.36 10.40

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Bankwell Financial Group 30.55% 13.87% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

