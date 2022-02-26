AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $24.34. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 43,201 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

