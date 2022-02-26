CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.99. CS Disco shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3,357 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

