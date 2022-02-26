CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 40096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

