Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.05, but opened at $53.94. Strategic Education shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 1,211 shares.
The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.
In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.
Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
