Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 33,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 501,205 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $40.15.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

