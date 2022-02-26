American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.90. American Well shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 54,221 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,814,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.