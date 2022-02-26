STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $64.60 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $50.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $294.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $385.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.